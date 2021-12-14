EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EVR traded up GBX 14 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 606.60 ($8.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,050,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 603.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,052.15. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of GBX 449.20 ($5.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

