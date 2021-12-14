ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0566 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $330,943.73 and $3,811.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013726 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

