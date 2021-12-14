Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average is $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

