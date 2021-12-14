Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

