Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 51208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.53 million and a P/E ratio of -17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

