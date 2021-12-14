Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 451500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

