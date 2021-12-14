Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Down 3.7%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA)’s share price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Farmers Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

