Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Bahram Valamehr Sells 25,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 1,992,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 463,924 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.61.

