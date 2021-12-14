Feellike (FLL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,315.51 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.30 or 0.07915506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.27 or 1.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00052627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

