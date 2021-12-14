Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Raised to 3,350.00 at Barclays

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.90. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

