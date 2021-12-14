Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 869 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $443.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

