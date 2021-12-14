Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.
Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.