Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

