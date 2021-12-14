Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,639 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.