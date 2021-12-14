Financial Lp Qvt Sells 343,400 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44.

MP Materials stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,563. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 34.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,283,000 after buying an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

