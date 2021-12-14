Financial Survey: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skillz and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -36.84% -36.94% -27.25% Vivint Smart Home -28.59% N/A -13.98%

Volatility & Risk

Skillz has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and Vivint Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 5 5 0 2.50 Vivint Smart Home 0 1 4 0 2.80

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $23.06, suggesting a potential upside of 181.51%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $18.40, suggesting a potential upside of 117.24%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Vivint Smart Home.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Vivint Smart Home’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 14.52 -$145.51 million ($0.34) -24.09 Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.40 -$595.20 million ($2.23) -3.80

Skillz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Smart Home. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

