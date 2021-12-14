Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FIOGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

