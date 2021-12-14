Firo Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Firo has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.02 or 0.00010621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and $2.83 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000114 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,676,062 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.