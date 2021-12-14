First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III Sells 15,000 Shares

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.55. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

