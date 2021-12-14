First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 284,679 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 494,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 168,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 345,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,565 shares during the period.

LDSF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

