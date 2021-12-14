First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Trimmed by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.