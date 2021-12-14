First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $545,045.76 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MYFW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,338. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $243.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

