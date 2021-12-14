FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

