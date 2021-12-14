Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $79,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

