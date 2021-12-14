Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,523 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of MKS Instruments worth $80,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $157.15 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

