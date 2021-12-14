Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years.
PFO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,097. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
