FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.76 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 143,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 92,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter.

