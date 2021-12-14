Focused Investors LLC Has $205.96 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 6.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $205,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.46. 24,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $480.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $444.25 and its 200-day moving average is $422.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,813,250. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

