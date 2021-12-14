For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Update

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the November 15th total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,030,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FTEG traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,836,188. For The Earth has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

