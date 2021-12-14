Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Acquires $8,505,750.00 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. 123,093,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,481,344. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Ford Motor by 26.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 16.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

