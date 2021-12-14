Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in November

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the November 15th total of 5,438,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.0 days.

FSUMF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSUMF shares. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

