Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend payment by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 193,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,532. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

