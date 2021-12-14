Frax Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.43 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $27.43 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,485,574,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

