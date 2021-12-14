Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

FRLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 37,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

