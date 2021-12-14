Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.75 ($76.13).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($87.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €54.40 ($61.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.36. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.12 ($58.56) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($79.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

