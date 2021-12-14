Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.50. 4,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Freshii Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

