FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 532,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,524,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $3,494,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 350.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth $218,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

