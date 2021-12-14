FuzeX (FXT) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 1,796.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One FuzeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $4.13 million and $1.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 1,663.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 10,202,161.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 3,979,651.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1,881,988.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4,902,270% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 14,574,150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 10,352,609.5% against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 4,276,601.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 8,575,335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

FuzeX Coin Profile

FuzeX is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.