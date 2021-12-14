Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 267,320,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,690. The company has a market cap of $71.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

