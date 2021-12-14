Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 7,484,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,719. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

