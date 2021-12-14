GameCredits Price Reaches $0.17 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and $128,689.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00315007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,214,384 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

