GAMEE Trading Down 28.8% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.30 or 0.07915506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.27 or 1.00007797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00052627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars.

