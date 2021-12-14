Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $320,290.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95.
Gartner stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.