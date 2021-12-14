Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $320,290.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95.

Gartner stock traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

