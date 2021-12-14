Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Gartner worth $77,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

Shares of IT opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total value of $287,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,309 shares of company stock worth $11,470,792 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

