GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Trading Down 8.6%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 30,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 142,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

About GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

