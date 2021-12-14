GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

GCMG stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

