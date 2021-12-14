GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
GCMG stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $14.73.
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
