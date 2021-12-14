General Electric Co. Acquires Shares of 5,844,748 Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,844,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,180,000. Sarcos Technology and Robotics accounts for approximately 0.8% of General Electric Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General Electric Co. owned about 16.94% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STRC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

STRC stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

