General Electric Co. Sells 53,720,040 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

General Electric Co. reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,026,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,720,040 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 98.1% of General Electric Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. General Electric Co. owned approximately 20.53% of Baker Hughes worth $5,292,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $14,121,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 77.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,543,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,568,757. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

