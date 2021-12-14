GenesisX Price Tops $0.0034 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $40,831.89 and $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,157,461 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

