Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.70. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

