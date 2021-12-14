GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,258.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $518,791.98 and $1,258.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.38 or 0.99187382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00311628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00044847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

